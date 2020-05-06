The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has assured football fans and stakeholders that the federation will maximise the funds released to them by FIFA.

The president, who disclosed this from his personal Twitter handle, said the money would be used according to FIFA regulations, as the football body will audit the spending.

“ All federation will still be required to follow the rules of spending them. FIFA hasn’t waived those rules. If a federation gets its allocation, it is expected to spend them on agreed parameters. FIFA’s vigorous auditing processes will still be in effect.”

Pinnick added that football resumption in Nigeria depends on the directives from ministries of sports and youth development and health

“Let me quickly stress here that any decision taken about football in Nigeria will be taken in line with directives from the ministry of sports and youth development and ministry of health.”

He further urged Nigerians to keep following guidelines from the government to win covid-19 battle.

“Finally, let’s always follow government’s directives and advisories on tackling this COVID-19 virus, while practicing social distancing, wearing face masks whenever we leave our houses and washing our hands with soap and running water for a minimum of 20 seconds.”

Earlier FIFA had announced that it will disburse $500, 000 to its member associations to help them in this corona pandemic driven time.