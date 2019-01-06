Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick believes he can still convince Victor Moses to rescind his decision to quit the Super Eagles and is set to travel to England for talks with the Chelsea winger.

In August 2018, Moses decided to call time on his international career in order to focus fully on his Chelsea career and his young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagle stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish.

”With all due respect to Nigerians, I am talking to Victor Moses because I believe he’s somebody that has paid his dues,” Pinnick told Channels Television.

”He shouldn’t just leave Nigeria unceremoniously and I told him that. I talk to him every day. I make him understand the reason, he’s very, very eager.

”Even if he says I am begging him, I don’t mind. It’s not as if there are no players there but we should encourage our players. The others when they say they are retiring, maybe it is out of ego.”

If Moses does not make a U-turn, Pinnick has revealed that he plans to set up a ceremonial game for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations star.

”He has paid his dues. I recall the Nations Cup we won, the game we played against Ethiopia, ten minutes to the end of the game, he scored two penalties and those penalties catapulted us to the quarterfinals.

”I will be meeting with him in a fortnight and his agent. Even if he wants to go, there must be a ceremony for him to go and that’s the truth.

”Look at what they did to Wayne Rooney, they brought him back, gave him the captaincy. We must celebrate them at every point in time,” concluded Pinnick.

