President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has called on the Super Eagles to rise to the occasion and do the nation proud in today’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal battle with South Africa in Cairo.

At a meeting with the players during breakfast on Tuesday, the man who is also chief organiser of the AFCON 2019 championship, urged the three–time champions to give their all when confronting the Bafana Bafana.

He said: “I have confidence in this team about what you are capable of doing. I’m just here to de-emphasise the fact that tomorrow’s game is very, very important. Football is the greatest known unifying factor among our peoples across different mental and physical boundaries, and victory will help to further solidify our unity.

“Anytime you are playing and winning, our country is united, and people forget all their differences in various forms and celebrate together.

I want you to take your chances and minimize individual errors at the back and in the midfield.