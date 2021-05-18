The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has commended the chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode and her team for their consistency and renewed vigour to further develop Women’s football in Nigeria.

Pinnick noted that Falode’s Midas touch in the organisation of developmental programmes for women football clubs, is quite commendable and “we in the NFF appreciate her commitment and dedication to take the game to greater heights in Nigeria and indeed the African continent.”

One of the event’s numerous programmes; the penalty shootout, an event that added colour to the “La Liga Show Your Other Side Challenge,” which is the first in Nigeria.

In the shootout challenge, the NFF president took five kicks and donated N50, 000 each per kick which amounted to N250, 000 given to the players, in the event watched by the Spanish High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Juan Antonio Moreno Otero, La Liga Representative in Nigeria, Desmond Chiji, La Liga Ambassador to Nigeria Mutiu Adepoju, Technical Committee Lagos FA, Dotun Coker, Chairman MFM Sports, Godwin Enarkhena and football scout, Onome Obruthe, who came with the MFM female basketball team to cheer their football colleagues.

The chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, in her comment at the event venue, was full of appreciation for the La Liga Women’s Department for their consistent drive to develop women’s football in Nigeria and by extension in Africa.

She noted that; “In 2018, in an agreement signed in Spain by me and the La Liga Women’s Department, La Liga entered a partnership with the NWFL that enables Nigerian women league champions embark on a tour of Spain where quality games will be arranged for them to further raise the standard of the game.