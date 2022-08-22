Out-going President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick at the weekend warned that incorrigible violators of the FIFA –approved NFF Statutes risk several sanctions, which could include and may not be limited to outright ban from participation in the beautiful game.

Pinnick, who is also a Member of the CAF Executive Committee, made this statement in the light of further threats by certain forces within the football ecosystem to drag Nigeria Football to court for nothing more than peaceful conduct of the 77th Annual General Assembly that took place in Lagos on Thursday.

“I want to say that enough is enough. We have tolerated these individuals for much longer than necessary. I am leaving the position of NFF Presidency in a few weeks but I am still a Member of the FIFA Council and I can talk about Nigeria Football anywhere. It is time to call the bluff of these persons. Their actions not only malign and defame the NFF; these also de-market the NFF to a certain degree.

“If the NFF holds a General Assembly, they go to court. If the NFF does not hold, they go to court. Every single day, they want to go to court.