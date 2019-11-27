Amid criticism over his visit to QPR star, Ebere Eze, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has defended the decision to share the details of the visit.

On Sunday, Pinnick revealed he met with Eze with the mission to convince him to choose Nigeria over England.

However, the decision did not go down well with Nigerians with many saying the recent Tammy Abraham’s saga should have thought them a lesson. But Pinnick rejected such criticisms, saying it was Eze who visited him at his place in London.

“I’ve no regrets talking to Eze, who visited me at home with his girlfriend,” Pinnick said.

“We need to make a solid representation at Qatar 2022, and it starts with improving on your squad with quality players like Eze. We talked at length in my house and I won’t relent on his pursuit until the deal is done.

“He is Nigerian, the next big football sensation and I would rather he achieves that mission wearing Nigeria’s jerseys, instead of playing for another country.”