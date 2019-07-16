President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, alongside his second Vice President, Shehu Dikko and General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi were, yesterday, at the Le Meridien Cairo Airport hotel camp of the Super Eagles to ginger the players ahead of tomorrow’s third place match against Tunisia.

A last-gasp goal by Riyad Mahrez took Algeria to their first AFCON Final in 29 years and meant the Eagles will have to battle for the bronze medals with Tunisia, who lost to Senegal also on Sunday.

“I must acknowledge that you gave your best out there against Algeria as you had done since the beginning of the competition. It is important that you put the loss behind you as the third place match is just two days away. The message from the NFF is simple: Let us not leave this championship empty–handed. This is the biggest and toughest AFCON ever, and we must win on Wednesday to make Nigerians happy again.

“It is good for us to win laurel here that we can present to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) back home. The Government and the people of Nigeria have supported this campaign in a robust manner,” Pinnick said.