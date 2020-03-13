The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that plans are in place to ensure the safety of Nigerian stars invited for the back-to-back AFCON qualifying games against Sierra Leone.

There has been no report of any coronavirus incident in Sierra Leone. Still, NFF boss, Pinnick, is taking no chances with the football body already cooperating with top health agencies towards formulating strategies to keep players safe.

“We’ve already started to interface with the Federal Ministry of Health and the disease control unit, and we are talking.

At the moment, we have not monitored whether there is coronavirus in Sierra Leone,” Pinnick told Brila FM.

“We have already got a charter. We are going to reduce the number of people who will fly with the Super Eagles. We want to reduce as many contacts as possible.”