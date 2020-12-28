President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick has hinted that the Super Falcons might take part in the 2021 Turkish Cup.

Pinnick said this in a monitored interview on Television Continental (TVC).

“Super Falcons remain the top-ranked country in Africa. They could not play this year but we are working towards organising friendly matches for them in 2021. One of the tournaments that we are looking forward to is the Turkish Cup next year,” he said.

Super Falcons finished as the top-ranked African country in 2020 without kicking a ball after the December rankings were released by FIFA as they ended the year in the 37th position.

Amaju Pinnick also praised the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode for blazing the trail in starting the 2021 NWFL Premiership season ahead of their male counterparts (NPFL).

He said: “We are proud of Aisha Falode for making that bold step in starting the women’s league this year ahead of the men’s league. She is doing a wonderful job with the league.”