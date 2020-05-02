The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has predicted a tough time for the country’s football after the current ongoing global pandemic.

The NFF had since placed an indefinite ban on the round leather game in the country, in order to reduce the widespread of the deadly coronavirus.

However, following the Nigerian government’s decision to ease the lockdown from tomorrow, many have suggested that football activities should be allowed to return.

Pinnick, in his response, disclosed that federation is not likely to lift the current suspension on the Nigerian Professional Football League and other football events within county sooner, without the directive of the world football governing body, FIFA, and the sports ministry.

“For football to resume, it is not as important as life and public health. So, we will be having consultations with the health ministry and FIFA, and, more importantly, waiting for the go-ahead from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development before any sort of football will be played.

Pinnick added that the federation is already bracing up for hard times after the global coronavirus pandemic and he’s optimistic about the future.

“These are unprecedented times. From sponsors to federations and clubs; the future will be tough indeed. But I’m confident that we will all pull through this, as long as we listen to health advisories from our government,” he said.