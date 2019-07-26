Emma Jemegah

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick may emerge as the solidarity candidate for the CAF presidency against incumbent, Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar.

The SportingSun reliably gathered that with the removal of Pinnick as the first vice president of CAF and others, who worked for the election of Ahmad, the NFF president was being prompted up by a bloc in the CAF political set up, who felt slighted that Ahmad had dumped them after riding on their back to oust former CAF president, Issa Hayatou.

The letter purported to have been written by Pinnick to Ahmad, though was said to be a personal communication between the NFF president and Ahmad, we gathered that it had the inputs of other aggrieved members of the CAF political set up and only used Pinnick’s closeness to Ahmad to voice out their grievances.

We equally learnt that the group had reached out to FIFA President, Giovanni Vincenzo “Gianni” Infantino for support.