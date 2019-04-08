Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), President , Amaju Pinnick has ordered for immediate response actions for ailing former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu.

Pinnick, who is away in United Kingdom, has instructed his first Vice Chairman, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi to ensure swift response to the gofundme page opened by Enugu Rangers Patron, Benson Ejindu seeking financial support for the ex-international

According to thenff.com, Pinnick equally mandated Enugu State Football Association Chairman, Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa to pay a visit to Chukwu to get detailed information about his health challenges.

“I am not in Nigeria presently but I have asked the NFF Acting President, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi to take full charge and ensure that this matter is treated promptly.

It was for this kind of development that I spoke about the welfare foundation for our legends at the 2nd AITEO-NFF Awards in Lagos on 1st April 2019.