President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, says Victor Osimhen is eager to make his mark at Napoli and already looking forward to better the records set by Argentina legend, Diego Maradona.

Pinnick made remarks while speaking to Neapolitans’ Radio Kiss Kiss yesterday.

“I think Victor Osimhen represents an excellent reinforcement for Napoli. I have been following the events of the Italian club since the time of Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli is a proud city and it is also in football. And Osimhen is a pride of African football. He is a boy disciplined, but at the same time focused and focused on the objectives and if he wants something he knows how to get it.

On the choice of Napoli, Pinnick said: “He has made the right choice for his career. I already believe he will receive the right support from the environment and from the fans. Naples is the right place to reach together important results. And Osimhen will always give his best.

“I say it now Victor will do everything possible to reach and exceed the records written by a legend like Maradona. I heard Victor a few minutes ago: he is very excited by his new experience and by the new club, Naples is a big name in global football.”