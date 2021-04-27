President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has heaped plaudits on the chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode and her board for the excellent organization of the just-concluded Super 6 Tournament held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

“I must commend Aisha (Falode) and her board for the efforts that went into putting up such a showpiece. It was a fabulous event in all facets and I believe the NWFL as a whole deserve our praise. I was there and saw large parts of it and I was truly impressed,” said Pinnick, who is also a high-ranking Member of the CAF Executive Committee.

“Admittedly, we need to do even more for women’s football in this country because as I always insist, the women deserve more attention having won as many as nine African titles for the country. It is no mean feat. I am enamoured by the superb organization of the Super 6 and I have no doubt that the positive vibes therefrom and the terrific after-glow will have some good impact on our efforts to engender real development and sustainability of the women’s game.

“Our vision of building a sustainable football culture for our dear country remains unshaken, and the women’s game is an integral part of that vision and mission. Bringing in another very good and globally renown tactician (Randy Waldrum) for the Super Falcons is another prove of our desire to take the women’s game to higher levels,” Pinnick added.