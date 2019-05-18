Joe Apu

Relief is finally coming the way of Nigeria ex-internationals who suffer from unforeseen health challenges following a promise made by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick stating that the football –governing body will soon institute a welfare foundation for former Nigeria international players in order to guarantee ready funding for them.

According to a release from the NFF, Pinnick who is also the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football, gave this assurance in London on Thursday, hours after receiving former Nigeria captain Christian Chukwu alongside his wife and sister after they arrived for the former Super Eagles coach’s medical treatment.

“You would recall that at the last AITEO/NFF Football Awards in Lagos on 1st April 2019, we had announced that a welfare foundation would be instituted for our legends to take care of them in times of their need. At that time, we didn’t even have any idea that Chukwu would be faced with this kind of health challenge.

“I am happy that he is here now and we have made adequate arrangements for his surgery, medication and general after-surgery care. He will get the best treatment possible and we are confident he will return to Nigeria hale, hearty and sound of mind and body.”

Chukwu arrived in London on Thursday in company with his wife Lilian Nkeiruka, his sister Mrs Edith Chinelo Motanya and Dr. Ibrahim Gyaran, who is medical doctor of the Super Eagles.

He will have the surgery and immediate after-surgery care at the Wellington Hospital on Circus Road, in St. John’s Woods.