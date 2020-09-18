President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has restated the Federation’s support for, and endorsement of, the Nigeria Pitch Awards as the seventh edition of the glamorous awards has now been scheduled for the month of November in Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, Pinnick extolled the assiduity, creativity and ingenuity that the organizers of the awards, Matchmakers Consult International Limited bring into the entire packaging of the event each year, and advised that the same laudable qualities should be retained and even improved upon for subsequent processes and ceremonies.

“I am impressed by the hard work and transparency that the organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards bring into the process and organization of the ceremony each year. Despite a number of challenges and hurdles to cross over the years, they have never faltered in putting up an impressive show and more importantly, the integrity of the selections have been obvious to followers of the game.

“It is rather difficult to keep up standards and maintain certain parameters especially with the hailstorm of the COVID-19, but I want to charge the organizers to do their utmost to maintain the integrity of the awards and strive to keep to the standards they have set over the years.”

On his part, president of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Phillips assured that the integrity of the awards is its major asset and that nothing would be done to compromise the high standards that have been second nature to the event over the years.