Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, yesterday, promised a brand new Super Eagles squad capable of lifting the next edition of the African Nations Cup trophy and surpassing the previous FIFA World Cup records.

Fielding questions from Daily Sun Sports in his office at the new Sunday Dankaro House secretariat in Abuja, the NFF boss assured that the post COVID-19 Super Eagles squad will be the team Nigerians would be proud of.

Describing the new team as a young, vibrant, disciplined and patriotic Eagles, the Delta State-born football administrator noted that the federation went for quality international friendly matches to put the team in a killer-mood, ahead of the crucial away qualifying ties against Sierra Leone.

Asked the kind of post COVID Super Eagles Nigerians should expect, he said: “It will be the same youthful, discipline, passionate and patriotic team. It is going to be with new players we are trying out now, but our goal is basically to win the Nations Cup.

“We will not only qualify for the World Cup, but also surpass our previous records. We are bringing up a very new dynamic great team. That is the motivation for playing two international friendly matches.

“They are, in every ramifications, two big games to put us in match killer mood to the important away game qualifiers against Sierra Leone. We will use it to end the year,” he revealed.