Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick said persuading England under-21 player, Ebere Eze, to play for the Super Eagles would improve the squad.

The NFF is hoping to convince the Queen’s Park Rangers midfielder to play for them rather than England at senior level.

Eze, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, played twice for the Three Lions at under-21 level in November, but Pinnick wants him to switch allegiances to boost The Super Eagles’ midfield as they plan for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“We need to make a solid representation at Qatar 2022, and it starts with improving on your squad with quality players like Eze,” he insisted.

“Can you imagine a midfield with Ndidi, Aribo, Etebo and Eze? it is one that will improve our squad.”

Pinnick has already held meetings with the 21-year-old and his parents and believes they have gone well.

“I had a positive meeting with Ebere Eze in London and I spoke to his parents as well,” said Pinnick.

“He requested for the chance to continue to focus on his club career which is going well, so far, and that further progress will be made in due course

“But I’m confidently hopeful that he will play for Nigeria soon.”