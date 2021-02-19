Tiago Pinto has been named new sporting director of AS Roma.

A club statement announced: “AS Roma is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement to welcome Tiago Pinto as the club’s new General Manager, Football,” read a statement.

“Pinto, one of European football’s most accomplished operators, is the current Director of Professional Football at SL Benfica, a post he has held since 2017, before which he managed the club’s multisports division between 2012 and 2017.”

Pinto has also declared: “I am delighted and humbled to be joining Roma at such an exciting time in the club’s development.

“Leaving Benfica was a very tough decision, given what we have achieved together over the past eight years, but the chance to join a resurgent Roma and to contribute to that momentum under this dynamic new ownership was a professional opportunity that I could not turn down.

“I am eternally grateful to Benfica for their trust and support and also to Dan and Ryan Friedkin for giving me this opportunity at Roma to continue developing in the sport I love.”