The pioneer Bishop of the Lagos West Diocese, Anglican Church Nigeria, Peter Adebiyi is dead. Bishop Adebiyi passed on in Lagos at 10.15pm on Thursday after a brief illness. He would have been 79 in April. The Bishop’s successor, Bishop Olusola Odedeji, announced the cleric’s death in a message to members of the Diocese on Friday morning.

“Good morning brothers and sisters. It is sad and heartbreaking to announce the home call of our patriarch and hero, Papa Peter Awelewa Adebiyi, a few hours ago.

“May his industrious and loving soul rest in perfect peace. May God console us all,” Odediji wrote.

A statement by the family, signed by Adeboye Adebiyi, the deceased’s son, noted that Bishop Adebiyi was the Bishop of the Lagos West Diocese between 1999 and 2013 when he retired. He joined the league of those who battled the military in the post June 12 annulment years. This earned him the tag, ‘NADECO Bishop.’ The family statement which was entitled, ‘Bishop Peter Awelewa Adebiyi joins The Saint Triumphant,’ read:

“The pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion; The Rt Revd. Dr Peter Awelewa Adebiyi has gone to be with the Lord. He died 10:15pm on February 10, 2022, after a brief illness.

Adebiyi was bishop of Lagos West Anglican Diocese until 2013 when he retired, having clocked the mandatory 70 years retirement age.

“Born on April 27, 1943, to Chief Samuel Ogunmola and Madam Alice Fatinuwe Adebiyi (of blessed memory) both from Osi-Ekiti, Ekiti State, he was made deacon in 1970 and priested in 1971.

“He lectured in the university for many years before his call to the ordained ministry. He started his career as a priest at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ilawe Ekiti.

He was preferred a canon in 1983 and was the vicar of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church, Ikeja, between 1987 and May 1993. He was collated an archdeacon in 1990 and consecrated Bishop of Owo Diocese on May 26, 1993.”

In 1999, Bishop Peter Awelewa Adebiyi was translated to the See of the Diocese of Lagos West. According to the statement, Bishop Adebiyi was burdened by the socio political challenges in the country and was actively involved with progressive forces to enthrone democracy and good governance.

“He lost his wife, Caroline, on December 31, 2015. He was survived by brothers, sisters, children and grand children. Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family,” the statement concluded.