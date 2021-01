From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The pioneer Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly Mr Anthony Danburam is dead.

Danburam is said to have died at his house in Jalingo on Saturday night.

Danburam who served as Chairman of Lau Local Government Area and later as Commissioner of Information under Governor Darius Ishaku is said to have been ill for a long time before his death.