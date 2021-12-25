From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Residents of Lagos State may celebrate Christmas in darkness following the damage yesterday of a pipeline along Isheri Olofin, off Igbando – LASU Expressway of Lagos State, by an early morning inferno.

In a statement, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), said that the fire caused a massive damage to 330kV Ikeja-West Akangba transmission line 1, burning off a large portion of the conductor.

The development, TCN, explained, triggered a resistant pull on the high-tension towers along the line route causing five of them to collapse.

“The incident which is estimated to have occurred about 00.29 in the early hours of yesterday, burnt a wide portion of the 330kV transmission line which wheels 145MW of bulk power to the Akangba Substation. The transmission towers affected are the two closest to the site of the incident and three across the Lagos Canal.

“As a result of the incident, there is a major reduction of bulk power wheeled to TCN’s 330/132/33kV Akangba Transmission Substation in Lagos. However, due to the fact that the substation takes supply from two different 330kV transmission lines, with the second being the redundant line, TCN will rearrange bulk electricity transmitted on that line route to the second 330kV previously carrying 59MW” the General Manager (Public Affairs) of TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said.

According to the General Manager, TCN was successfully back-feeding the substations affected by the tower’s collapse, while the engineers were patrolling the second 330kV transmission line which tripped as a result of the incident.

This, she said, was to ensure it has no fault before it is energised.

“Once it is energised, supply will be restored to all the substations affected by the incident from the second 330kV transmission line, as the load carried by the burnt 330kV line will now be transferred to the second line.”