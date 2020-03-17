Okwe Obi, Abuja
Following the recent pipeline explosion that rocked Abule Ado in Amuwa Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, the Federal Government has announced plans to unveil what it called National Guidelines on Industrial Disasters and to commence sensitisation on communities where oil pipelines are laid to avert further explosion.
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this yesterday, in a statement released by her Special Adviser on Media and Press Affairs, Salisu Dambatta.
While commiserating with the government of Lagos State and families of affected persons, she said all relevant national assets should be deployed to assist whenever such incidence occurred.
“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is vigorously working with the relevant stakeholders to provide National Guidelines on Industrial Disasters such as pipeline explosions and will carry out pipeline safety sensitization programmes in communities through which pipelines passed.
“The Minister noted that, when disaster strikes, all national, sub-national and private assets should be utilized as demonstrated in the case of this explosion to ensure an effective, quick and coordinated response to such emergencies.
“While this industrial disaster is very unfortunate, the Minister is pleased with the rapid response by the emergency services around Badagry and FESTAC town, as well as some emergency services belonging to some banks.
“While the relevant authorities are working to ascertain the number of lives lost, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development commiserates with the Lagos State Government, families of the deceased and all other affected persons and organisations that have suffered losses in one form or the other, as a result of the explosion,” the statement read.
