Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the recent pipeline explosion that rocked Abule Ado in Amuwa Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, the Federal Government has announced plans to unveil what it called National Guidelines on Industrial Disasters and to commence sensitisation on communities where oil pipelines are laid to avert further explosion.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this yesterday, in a statement released by her Special Adviser on Media and Press Affairs, Salisu Dambatta.

While commiserating with the government of Lagos State and families of affected persons, she said all relevant national assets should be deployed to assist w henever such incidence occurred.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is vigorously working with the relevant stakeholders to provide National Guidelines on Industrial Disasters such as pipeline explosions and will carry out pipeline safety sensitization programmes in communities through which pipelines passed.