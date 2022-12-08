A black plaque has been unveiled in memory of 22 victims who lost their lives on March 15, 2020, at a pipeline explosion in Sabo, Abule-Ado, Lagos State, on Sunday.

The plaque was erected on the same spot where the explosion took place and unveiled by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams and members of the Landlords Association in the community.

Adams said: “This is a disaster that any community will not pray for it to happen. It is important that we always remember our fallen heroes. It takes people who have courage to believe in me to continue to be their leader even though I am no longer living in the community.

“I commend the community for ensuring high level of security. This is very important in the area. Some of the projects done by the association included installation of transformer, linking various streets together. You have trusted leaders piloting the affairs of the association.”

He took a swipe at governments and organisations that promised to support residents whose buildings were destroyed during the explosion but yet to fulfil their promises: “My house was affected and nothing has been done. I deliberately refused to renovate the house.

“When people in government come to a place where a disaster happens, they make a lot of promises which they don’t fulfil. Only peanuts were paid as compensation to members of the Catholic Church.

“All the promises that the Lagos State Government made have not been fulfilled. Even though the local government collects taxes from the community yet, they have not done anything tangible in the community. There is no federal or local government presence in the community.”

Vice chairman of the association, Mr Akinduro Philips, said: “We have so many projects we are undertaking and these projects are money consuming. Today, we unveil a plaque in memory of our fallen heroes of the pipeline explosion in March 2020. Every year, we will continue to recognise these people.

“We made appeal to the local government in the area for provision of two motorcycles to assist in the area of security. Till date, they have not done anything in that regards despite the taxes that they collect in the community.”

Prince Ayoola Adeola, a community chief, said: “On behalf of the family of Soba, we appreciate the efforts of the landlords association for the development they have done in the community. There is unity in the association, which has brought peace and progress in the community. I will always support the association in my little capacity.”