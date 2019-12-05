Tessy Igomu, Lagos

Gloryland Estate in Isheri Olofin, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos, was Thursday morning rocked by a pipeline explosion.

The fire is said to have also affected Diamond Estate along Isheri/Lasu-Igando Road.

It was learnt that a pipeline damaged by vandals at the early hours of the day was responsible for the extensive damage that has created panic in the axis.

Residents were said to have fled to safety when they discovered that the entire community had been enveloped by thick smoke billowing from the fire scene.

Confirming the explosion, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said emergency responders have been deployed to the scene.

In his words: “There is an outbreak of fire at the back Diamond Estate along Isheri/Lasu -Igando Road. I suspect that the fire must have been caused by pipeline vandalization. I have activated Lagos State Response Plan. All key Stakeholders have moved to the scene.”

LASEMA spokesman Nosa Okunbor has confirmed the death of a two individuals. He said on arrival, LASEMA Response Team as well as other emergency responders observed that pipelines located within Diamond Estate/Idowu Egba were ruptured and spilling petrol, which resulted to a fire outbreak in 4 points. He said rescue and recovery operations are ongoing.