Host Communities of Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP) have called on the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to intervene in the misleading publication by a faceless organisation alleging that all the surveillance workers employed by the management of Ocean Marine Solution are non-indigenes of the TFP host Communities to avert a crisis in the peaceful riverine Communities.

TFP host communities in a statement signed by the President-General of Iwhrenene- Ughelli Community Mr. Onosakpor Samuel and the President General of Ubeji Community Mr. Ete Omatsuli on behalf of representatives of all host communities made this known yesterday in Warri.

The statement read, “We wish to state the record straight, Ocean Marine Solution Limited has engaged a total number of 820.000 youths from various TFP host communities through the duly elected community president General, youth leaders and elders in the communities.

“The alleged misleading publication is amid at causing disaffection and crisis in our peaceful riverine Communities.

“We commend the management Ocean Marine Solution Limited for maintaining a healthy relationship with all host communities of Trans Forcados Pipeline”.