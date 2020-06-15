Host Communities of Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP), have called on the Inspector General of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to investigate a faceless group under the aegis of Central Youth Body threatening to vandalize the TFP line which cut across several communities in Delta State.

The TFP host communities in a statement signed by the President-General of Iwhrenene-Ughelli Community, Mr. Onosakpor Samuel and the President General of Ubeji Community, Mr. Ete Omatsuli on behalf of representatives of all host communities made this known yesterday in Warri.

“We wish to draw the attention of the Inspector General of Police to the threat by a group under the aegis central youth body to disrupt operations on the Trans Forcados Pipeline which delivers over 150,000 barrels of crude oil to the export terminal at Forcados in Delta State.

“The threat is sponsored by some cables who are lobbying to hijack the surveillance contract of OMS in the Niger Delta.

“The allegations that all the surveillance workers are non-indigenes of TFP host communities is not true.

“We have a total number of 820.000 youths from various TFP host communities employed by OMS in all its operation.

“Security agencies deployed Trans Forcados pipeline can attest to the peaceful relationship between TFP host communities and OMS since it took over surveillance contract”.