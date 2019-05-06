Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Indigenous pipeline surveillance contractors attached to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), at the weekend, urged management of the corporation to pay their 17 months salary allowance.

The contractors are specifically in charge of protecting Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC) system 2C pipelines carrying crude from refinery in Warri, Delta State through Edo and Kogi states to Kaduna refinery. It is a subsidiary of NNPC.

During a peaceful protest at the premises of NPSC, Warri the security guards, who are employees of MRS Oil and Gas Limited, carried placards with various inscriptions.

Ozizi Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the workers from Kogi State, said before they embarked on the protest, several letters had been written to NNPC and MRS management, alleging that nothing positive came out of their efforts.

“We even held a protest rally last month but still nothing happened. That is why we are here today. We are here today to ask them why they have not paid our salaries,” Ibrahim said.

He disclosed that NPSC said the money had been paid to MRS, adding that “they also told us that in two weeks time, they are going to pay us our money. But if in the next two weeks, we do not see our money, we are going to come back again to demand our entitlements peacefully.”