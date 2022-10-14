From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Members of the Tantita Security Service owned by ex- Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo on have averted a protest by some youths in Bayelsa State over an alleged non-inclusion in the ongoing execution of the N4 billion crude oil pipeline Surveillance contract awarded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The protesters numbering over a hundred had disrupted vehicular traffic along the Imiringi road leading to the residence of​the State Coordinator of Tantita Security Services Nig, Ltd in Bayelsa State, Great Joshua Maclver protesting against alleged non-inclusion in the process of monitoring and stopping the dreaded illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalisation in the State.

According to the protesters identified as members of the second and third phase beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), there is a need for inclusion in the surveillance contract.

Addressing aggrieved youths, Mr Timi-Igoli Timi,​the Chief of Staff to the State Coordinator of Tantita Security Services Nig, Ltd, (Bayelsa State Operations), Great Joshua Maclver assured then that the recruitment process into the crude oil pipeline Surveillance job is still ongoing.

He called on the youths to always exercise patience reiterating that the recruitment exercise is an all-inclusive one aimed at capturing all relevant stakeholders in the various catchment areas across the state.

He pointed out that the recruitment exercise will not only capture second and third phase amnesty beneficiaries but also accommodate Persons Living with Disabilities.

Timi Igoli also admonished the protesters and urged them to always seek proper information before embarking on a protest action.

While pointing out that their protest was ill-conceived and lacking in proper communication, he reiterated​that all stakeholders have already​been mapped out for different time frames and will all be attended to by the end of October, 2022.

Tantita Security Services led by its Maclver, had in the last few weeks embarked on consultation and monitoring visits to various communities in the state including Ikebiri1,2 and 3, Ikenghebiri, Ondewari, Okpotuwari, Ombugbene in Southern Ijaw Local Government area and Aleibiri and Tuomo communities in Ekeremor Local Government area of the State.