From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

President, Host Communities Network, Barbs Preye Pawuru, yesterday, said, the vandalization of pipelines in the Niger Delta oil rich producing region will not stop unless the federal government address the issue of underdevelopment besetting the areas.

He disclosed this in a one day electoral dialogue on gas flared penalties, LPG utilization, GHG emissions and Nigeria’s nationally determined contributions (NDCs) commitment in Benin, organized by the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN.

Preye who lauded the federal government for assigning Tompolo to help in protecting the pipelines in the region, said much are needed to be done in reducing the high level of underdevelopment in the oil producing states.

Preye who lamented that he lives 15 metres away from the gas flaring facilities, added that the natural resources which should be a blessing to the people of the areas have become a curse to the people.

He said to the people of the region, it is a loss-loss situation while to the federal government and the exploration companies, it is a win-win situation for them.

Also speaking, Comrade Omobude Agho, ex-coordinator general of the Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO), corroborating one of the speakers, said the community where the oil was first discovered in the south-south region, is almost becoming a shadow of itself.

He said for gas flaring to be a thing of the past in the country, the people in the host communities must be educated on its dangers.

For Friday Ogieriakhi, former member representing Orhionmwon at the state house of assembly, he said political parties should make gas flaring an issue of policy thrust just as he said the government should compel the oil companies to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment on their host communities.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Executive Director, ERA/FoEN, Barr. Chima Williams, tasked people particularly from impacted communities to interrogate oil companies and activities carried out in their areas as regards oil exploration and other activities.

He called for “a review of gas flaring, its negative environmental footprint, health impact consequences and economic losses as well as advantages or potential opportunities in appropriately harnessing of the flared gas.”

While noting that Nigerians particularly the people form the Niger Delta region must harness and utilise their God given resources in a clean sustainable manner, Williams said: “Enough of resource curse syndrome, we should embrace the era of resource blessings.”

Also giving the overview of the programme, Mr. Everest Nwankwo of ANPEZ – a cluster partner of the event – said the programme was aimed at achieving an improved accountability in gas flaring, adding that gas flaring in the country is being under-reported hence the programme.