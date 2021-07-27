By Steve Agbota

The eight Nigerians, among them five members of the Maritime Workers of Nigeria (MWUN) kidnaped by gunmen in Rivers State waters on Monday have regained freedom.

The release of the abducted travellers, which occurred on Saturday evening is sequel to the intervension of the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and other stakeholders.

The DG of NIMASA broke the news after a phone conversation with the MWUN President General , Adewale Adeyanju.

The abductees are believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President General is expected to provide detailed report on the incidents surrounding the abduction early next week.

The eight persons were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, before the gunmen abducted them at the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

More information will be made available to the public in due course.

However, Jamoh condemned in very strong terms the kidnapping .

Jamoh, who expressed sadness over the incident, regretted that this is happening when the Nigerian maritime industry is witnessing tremendous gains in the nation’s maritime security sphere and are getting commended for the progress both locally and internationally.

“I have spoken with the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju to express the Agency’s displeasure over the incident and unequivocal condemnation of this unpalatable development, especially when the industry is beginning to witness tremendous gains in our maritime security sphere and are getting commended for the progress both locally and internationally. “

