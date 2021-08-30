By Steve Agbota

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has stated that a sustained reduction in reported cases of piracy and other maritime crimes in Nigerian waters would end the regime of war risk insurance premium on Nigeria-bound cargoes.

Jamoh stated this when he received Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, who led a delegation from the Council on a courtesy visit to NIMASA at the Agency’s headquarters in Lagos.

Jamoh stated that the international shipping community had acknowledged the progress made by Nigeria in her quest for security in the Gulf of Guinea, as confirmed by recent reports by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB). He said the sharp decrease in maritime incidents logged in IMB’s second quarter report was a valuable feedback on the Agency’s campaign for Nigeria’s delisting from countries under the war risk insurance burden, and an indication that the shipping community looked forward to sustenance of the progress made.

“Feedback on our campaign for Nigeria to be removed from countries paying war risk insurance premium on inbound cargoes has confirmed that the international shipping community is watching developments in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea with keen interest…”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.