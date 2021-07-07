By Steve Agbota, Lagos

Seven Nigerians who attempted to hijack a ship in Togolese waters in May 2019 have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 12 to 20 years during a trial at a Lome court.

It was the first time pirates have been tried in Togo, a West African country with a coastline on the Gulf of Guinea and a major trading route, which accounts for most of the world’s abductions of commercial crews by pirates.

A total of 10 pirates, including seven Nigerians, two Togolese and a Ghanaian went on trial for ‘maritime piracy, willful violence and groups of criminals.’

The Ghanaian, who is on the run and facing an international arrest warrant, was sentenced on Monday night to 20 years in prison. One Togolese national was acquitted while the other eight pirates were given sentences from 12 to 15 years.

The group were accused of attacking the tanker G-DONA 1 during the night of May 11, 2019.

‘People should understand that piracy and armed robbery at sea would be punished. And for these sea offences, we will be uncompromising,’ prosecutor Kodjo Gnambi Garba told reporters.

Pirate attacks in the Gulf are mainly carried out by gangs from southeastern Nigeria who speed out in boats to raid commercial vessels offshore to kidnap their crew for ransom.

The Gulf of Guinea, which stretches along 5,700 kilometres (3,500 miles) of coastline, accounted for 130 of the 135 kidnappings of seafarers recorded worldwide last year, according to a recent report by the International Maritime Bureau.

A group of shippers and trade companies in the international maritime sector in May signed a declaration calling for the creation of a coalition to put an end to piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.