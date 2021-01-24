By Steve Agbota

Suspected pirates at the weekend killed a crew member of the Liberian flagged vessel, MV Mozart while taking away 15 other crew members after the vessel left Lagos for Cape Town.

In an advisory notice by Dryad Global at the weekend, the vessels citadel was breached despite the crew member running into it for cover after the vessel was boarded approximately 98 nautical miles North West Sao Tome after departing Lagos ports for Cape Town in South Africa.

According to the advisory notice, “MDAT GoG reporting indicates that the Liberian flagged container ship MV MOZART had been boarded approximately 98 nautical miles North West of Sao Tome while transiting from Lagos to Cape Town.

“Findings indicated that the citadel was breached and 15 crew were taken with one crew member killed (nationality of crew member not confirmed) while three crew members were left on board the Mozart

“This incident is an exceptional incident for both its severity and distance from shore. This is the furthers offshore incident recorded in West Africa. This the 5th offshore incident in the GoG HRA this year. Total incidents throughout

West Africa in 2020 showed a partial increase of 12 per cent on those of 2019. Incidents of boardings increased to 18 in 2020 from 13 in 2019.

“Vessels are advised to operate within this area at a heightened posture maintaining the highest levels of vigilance whilst implementing full hardening/mitigation in accordance with BMP West Africa where possible. In addition, the IMB advises that vessels remain at least 200 nautical miles to 250 nautical mile s offshore where possible.”