From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates have kidnapped five persons along the Bonny-Onne waterways in Rivers State.

The victims were in a passenger boat with 18 persons onboard, and were reportedly attacked by fully armed gunmen, who took them (five) to an unknown destination.

A top official of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) confirmed the incident to journalists, yesterday.

Chairman of MWUN, Bonny Unit, Henry Jumbo, who reacted to the incident, said he received a distress call concerning the attack on the passenger boat.

Jumbo said the boat had 18 passengers when the incident occurred, but five of the occupants were whisked away to an unknown area by the pirates.

He said the remaining passengers were recovered by a search team and brought to shore after a rescue operation, stressing that the repeated attacks on the waterways was worrisome.

He added that the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the union and appealed to security agencies to deploy operatives along the Bonny-Onne waterways.

