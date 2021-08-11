From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be pirates, operating along the Bonny high sea, have abducted five people in Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred very close to the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, yesterday.

A source in Bonny, who confirmed the incident to reporters, disclosed that the victims were kidnapped after Onne River, in a 10-passenger speedboat.

The source further disclosed that the victims were two females and three males, adding that the incident had been reported to the Marine Police, in Port Harcourt, by the boat driver, while efforts were being made to rescue the victims.

A community source disclosed that the boat was on its way from Bonny to Port Harcourt. The security source, who did not want to be mentioned, said that five of the passengers were abducted, while the other passengers were allowed to continue the journey to Port Harcourt.

