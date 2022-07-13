The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Akwa Ibom, has described reports of alleged invasion of the beach by pirates as untrue and misleading.

The Base Operation Officer, Lt.-Cdr. Samuel Olowookere, said this during a meeting with a fishermen association on Wednesday in Ibaka.

It would be recalled that some media reported that Ibaka beach located in Mbo Local Government Area was attacked on Saturday.

Olowookere said that contrary to the reports, nobody was killed or abducted in the fishing settlement.

”The report had claimed that nine boats were seized by pirates. This is not true; there was no such attack,” he said.

The operation officer restated the commitment of the base to protecting lives and property of fishermen and other users of the waterway.

The Spokesperson of the fishermen, Mr Ogunbiyi Johnbull, expressed shock at the report, describing it as unfortunate.

”’How can such magnitude of attack occur and we won’t hear about it. We only read about it in the media.

”We have very cordial relationship with the Nigerian Navy in Ibaka. They are doing a good job,” he said.

Also speaking, a native of Ibaka, Mr Uduak Isemin, said it was wrong to spread information that would trigger fears. (NAN)