From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Succour came the way of residents of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State as they received free healthcare service provided by the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) through its routine medical outreach in communities in Nigeria.

The free healthcare service is coming as the strike embarked upon the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) bites harder.

President of NAS otherwise known as Pirates Confraternity, Mr. Abiola Owoaje said the outreach was one of the humanitarian services of the association, adding that the medical service was at the primary level of healthcare.

“We provide medical intervention at the primary level. We have identified Ogwashi-Uku as a community to benefit from the intervention. We have so many professionals who are offering services in terms of medication.

“We do this regularly every three months, from one community to the other based on the need that we identify in such benefiting community,” he said.

Owoaje who decried the strike by NARD, appealed for urgent resolution of the issues to save the healthcare sector, while also urging doctors to understand that their profession is humanitarian in nature.

“There is a dire need for medical services in the country. As you know, the doctors are on strike because of poor condition of service, and most Nigerians cannot afford what the private hospitals are charging.

