Organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have expressed shock and deep sadness at the sudden and untimely passing of Ibidun Elizabeth Ituah-Ighodalo (Nee Ajayi), wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and former Miss Lux.

In a statement released in Abuja, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, said, “I am still in deep shock. I am a personal friend of the Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s family and besides Pastor’s engagement with the Nigeria Pitch Awards, he has been my friend, my brother and a pastor to me.”

“He has travelled with the Pitch Award crew to venues of our award ceremonies across Nigeria. Mrs. Ighodalo through Pastor Ituah has offered to avail us the use of her event centre and services more than once but the award ceremony hasn’t been hosted in Lagos yet,” Philips said.

“Pastor Ituah’s presence, Philips continued, “has always been a big boost to the morals of the Super Eagles players at the organisers’ press conferences and award ceremonies. During this time, he has encouraged the members of the Super Eagles and other winners of the awards.”

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is the Managing Partner of SIAO Partners, the accounting firm that coordinates the entire voting process of the Nigeria Pitch Awards. He has travelled with the crew to host Super Eagles players, NFF and football stakeholders at the annual award ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.