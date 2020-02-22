Henry Akubuiro

Less than one year after Professor Pius Adesanmi died in the ill-fated Ethiopian Airline flight 302, his colleagues, Nduka Otiono and Uchechukwu Umezurike, have announced the release of the anthology, Wreaths for Wayfarer, in his honour, edited by both and published in North America by Daraja Press, Canada.

Before his death on March 10, 2019, Adesanmi was a writer, literary critic, and professor at Carleton University, Canada. At 328 pages, Wreaths for a Wayfarer features 127 poets from Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. The anthology comprises five parts, namely: Wayfarer, Requiems, Homecoming, Selection of Adesanmi’s poems, and Postlude.

Wreaths for a Wayfarer has been hailed as “historic,” “magisterial,” “powerful,” “remarkable contribution,” “rare accomplishment,” and “poetic affirmation” by leading African scholars and public figures such as Harry Garuba, Toyin Falola, Obioma Nnaemeka, Oby Ezekwesili, Olu Obafemi, and Odia Ofeimum.

The book is now be available for purchase online and at major bookstores in North America. For retail trade, library, university and college bookstores in North America, please contact [email protected] For all other enquiries, contact [email protected]

Meanwhile, Narrative Landscape Press (Lagos) will publish the Nigerian edition in summer 2020 for the African market. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Wreaths for a Wayfarer will be donated toward an education fund for the two daughters of Pius Adesanmi.

According to Professor Otiono, the just-released North American edition will be launched on March 12th in Ottawa, Canada, as part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Institute of African Studies where Professor Adesanmi worked as Director before his passing.

The launch is also planned to mark the first anniversary of Professor Adesanmi’s departure. The editors assure that logistics for sending complimentary copies to dispersed contributors to the book is currently being worked out, and contributors will be contacted directly. However the E-book edition is also available at https://www.kobo.com/ca/en.

The editors of the book, Nduka Otiono, is Assistant Professor and Graduate Programme Coordinator at the Institute of African Studies, Carleton University, Canada; while Uchechukwu Umezurike is a PhD Candidate and Vanier Scholar in the English and Film Studies department of the University of Alberta, Canada.