By Vivian Onyebukwa

Pius Enefiok Nyong, a 52-year-old man with a family of three, is requesting for public financial support for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Pius holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Statistics from the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic. He was a victim of a commercial motorcycle okada) accident which occurred on January 22 2018 in Lagos. The incident left a minor scratch on his right toe.

Before the accident, Pius had been a diabetic patient for about 20 years. As a result, the wound refused to heal, and unfortunately for him, the minor scratch escalated.

To make it worse, the hospital that was treating the wound, according to him, did not manage it well. This led him to another hospital where the wound was treated. But by that time, it was already too late. The virus had already gone up to his knee. So to prevent the virus from spreading to his lap, medical experts advised that the leg be cut from the lap. “Amputation was on account of poor healing of a right above knee amputation stump. I was having regular wound dressing, and a protruding bony mass was removed from the stump on April 6 2021. It was spreading from my tibia, the bone that connects the leg to the ankle. The bone had already condemned the leg so they had to amputate it above my knee,” he explained.

Pius told Saturday Sun that his medical consultants have assured him that it is not a death sentence if properly managed, and that he will benefit from a lower limb prosthesis artificial limb for better ambulation.

Aside having his right leg amputated, and being diabetic, he is also suffering from blindness in both eyes as a result of secondary glaucoma. His medical report said that since 2017, he has no visual potential in the two eyes, and requires eye drops to alleviate severe pain, control elevated IOP and treat the ocular discharge to ensure improved quality of life. Some types of eye drowsier has been recommended for him by one of the leading eye care centres in Nigeria.

In addition to these health issues, Pius equally has a kidney challenge and also suffers from high blood pressure.

To make the matter worse, he is facing accommodation problems. He and his family have been thrown out of their rented apartment as a result of his inability to pay house rent after losing his job as a part time lecturer at a private polytechnic in Lagos as a result of his illness.

It is in this regard that he is soliciting public financial support to enable him improve his quality of life.

After a thorough estimate, it was discovered that his monthly kidney management drugs will cost N42, 220 per month. Total amount in one year will be N506, 640.00.

He also needs empowerment for rehabilitation. This will take N1.250million per month, with a total of N3, 417, 840.00 for one year.

His monthly glaucoma eye drops cost N30, 000 per month, totaling about N361, 200.00 in one year.

According to the quotation for his prosthesis limbs obtained last year from a major sales company, that will cost N1.3 million.

“My major problem is that leg, because people carry me up and down. So I need artificial leg Prosthetic limb”, he requested.

Those wishing to help may reach him on 09024938770. His account name in First Bank Enefiok Nyong Pius, and the account number is 3085079925.