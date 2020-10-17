Germany-based Nigerian filmmaker, Pius Okaba has hit location for the shoot of his new movie, Eastside.

According to Okaba, the film, which is being produced and directed in Europe, is aimed at promoting the Afro-cosmopolitan culture in Berlin, Germany as well as creating opportunity for people of colour to tell their own stories.

He explained further: “Berlin is amongst the most diverse cities in Europe, with people from various walks of life, but the Afro-culture is going through a phase of cultural appreciations. When you walk the streets of Berlin, you’ll hear Afrobeat music and you’ll smell the aroma of African spices from a distance. There has been a cultural paradigm shift, and right now, Africa is in focus.”

Okaba, who started his career as a model, recalled how he left Nigeria for Germany. “One afternoon as I went for a stroll around my neighborhood in Victoria Island, Lagos, I met Charles Toye who introduced me to Modela and I became a runway model. A few years later, I became a Glo ambassador and had my face on billboards, buses and so on. During a shoot, I was introduced to the company’s creative director in South Africa, and he got me and two others from Modela signed by a South African modeling agency Noir Models. This was how I left Nigeria to start my international modeling career.”