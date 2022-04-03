by Lukman Olabiyi
Photojournalist Association of Nigeria (PJAN), Lagos State chapter has tasked Federal Government (FG) to more proactive on issue of insecurity ravaging the country
The association in a statement issued by its chairman, .Otunba Kola Olasupo after their monthly congress held over the weekend, expressed displeasure at the rate at which live of innocent citizens were being wasted due to security lapses.
“We are calling on the government to stop playing politics with security matters in the country. The reality today is that no where and no one is safe. Road, rail, and air are no longer safe as mode of transportation for the citizens, even homes are being attacked by hoodlums, bandits and terrorists. It is irrefutable that unemployment is one of the major cause of insecurity. We call on government at all levels to look for ways of engaging the teeming number of unemployed youths”, the statement read in part.
