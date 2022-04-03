100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< . by Lukman Olabiyi

Photojournalist Association of Nigeria (PJAN), Lagos State chapter has tasked Federal Government (FG) to more proactive on issue of insecurity ravaging the country

The association in a statement issued by its chairman, .Otunba Kola Olasupo after their monthly congress held over the weekend, expressed displeasure at the rate at which live of innocent citizens were being wasted due to security lapses.