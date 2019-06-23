Gilbert Ekezie

Plakman Cardiovascular Supplements the latest answer to all heart related diseases has been repackaged and repositioned to take the lead in preventing sudden death amongst people.

Considering the increasing rate of heart diseases, High blood pressure, diabetes, bladder infections and other Cardiovascular challenges, scientist resolved to look inwards to proffer solutions to them, by introducing Plakman Cardiovascular supplement, a product of BCVISION INC, USA, a premier producer of supplements, for a natural cure proven to set one free from persistent sickness that has refused to leave the body.

The product marketed and distributed across Nigeria and beyond by HITWAVES Global Limited has been evaluated by the National Food and Drugs administration and Control (NAFDAC) as an inevitable supplement for a healthy living, due to its balanced levels of minerals, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, etc. Speaking during the event to kick-start a new promo for the product, the representative of BCVISION INC in Nigeria and the Chief Executive Officer of HITWAVES Global Limited, Pastor Emma Chukwnonso explained that, aside possible reduction of risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure, pneumonia, sleeping difficulty and purging, Plakman also helps with the symptoms or conditions of ageing, allergies, anemia, asthma, bladder infections, bruises, burns, cancer, cataracts, cold, chronic fatigue syndrome, glaucoma, gout, immunity, leg cramps, memory loss, rheumatoid arthritis, shingles etc.

He hinted that it is specially formulated to provide specific nutrients, which aid and support the body by naturally, and safely cleansing and detoxifying it. “Plakman could help a person who may not be diabetic, but overweight because it contains all-natural ingredients derived from white kidney beans which neutralizes the digestive enzymes before it can convert starch into glucose and fat, thereby allowing carbohydrates to pass through the system, with as much as 60 percent reduction in calorie intake.”

Chukwunonso revealed that those with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes could take the product as it was also formulated for diabetic patients by helping them to lower blood sugar levels, increase energy level, prevent, manage and minimize the adverse effects of diabetes.

He also said, Plakman has many other potential benefits when taken regularly. “Three capsules of Plakman should be taken three times daily, unless directed otherwise by physician.”