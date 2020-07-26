Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly is set to resume plenary this week with alleged plan to continue with the impeachment process of the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The House had gone on recess to allow members participate actively in the primary election of major political parties in the state, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both PDP and APC had last week held their primary election, where members of the House of Assembly were automatic delegates.

With the conclusion of the primaries of all major political parties in the state, the House is expected to resume plenary this week.

It was learnt that top on the agenda of the House at its resumption will be the pending impeachment process of the deputy governor who recently joined the PDP and contested the governorship primary of the party but lost to Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

The House had commenced the impeachment process before but the recess did not allow members dwell further on it.

Already, 14 lawmakers had voted in support of Ajayi’s impeachment, while nine members of the House are against the impeachment.

Also, three members of the parliament loyal to the deputy governor had been suspended for alleged unruly behavior during a rowdy session at the plenary where attempts were made to impeach Ajayi.

Also, the Speaker of the House, David Oleyelogun had written to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu requesting her to set up a seven man committee to investigate allegations of gross misconduct leveled against the deputy governor.

But the Chief Judge declined the request on the ground that the House failed to fufill all constitutional requirements for the impeachment of a deputy governor.

However, it was learnt that the House will at its resumption perfected all arrangements for the impeachment of the deputy governor.

Also, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the House to intensify efforts on the impeachment of Ajayi, having left the party that brought him to power.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaiye said it was expected of the deputy governor to have resigned honourably, but having failed to do so, the House should impeach him without any delay.