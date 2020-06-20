Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has commenced the process of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty with the setting up of inter ministerial committee, to look at viable areas jobs would be created.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, stated this recently in Abuja at a committee meeting attended by the Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Environment, Mahmood Abubakar; and Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi.

Akume disclosed that a lot of activities to job creation are already taking place in ministries, agencies, and appealed to Nigerians to have faith in President Mohammadu Buhari.

“We want to assure Nigerians that we are going to be there to give effect to what Mr President has said. These ministries form the nucleate implementation of these policies.

“We have started doing it. It is not politics but reality. A lot is happening in ministries and parastatals which Nigerians are not aware of this, and that is the binding needs for coordination of this activity. We will continue to meet from time to time. I want to assure Nigerians that we are on a right tract.

“Have faith in the government and Mr President. When you have a general in war who is tested, sharp, selfless and loves his troops, the sky is the limit. We have started doing it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode, who doubles as the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, said the country has the capacity to meet the target, especially in the areas of agriculture, education and digital economy.

“What do we do with agriculture, education, infrastructure and digital economy, which arw increasing in its relevant to our population?

“I believe these are the things that will enable us to meet Mr President’s objective of alleviating 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and growing the economy beyond oil,” he said.