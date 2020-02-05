A passenger plane veered off the runway, on Wednesday and catches fire at an Istanbul airport, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, according to Turkish media.

Broadcast footage showed the nose of the plane from Turkish budget airlines Pegasus completely smashed.

Passengers were seen exiting through one wing.

Private broadcaster NTV reported that there were 177 people on board.

The plane was flying back from Izmir, on Turkey’s Aegean coast, to Istanbul, which has been hit by high winds and heavy rains.

The accident took place at Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Istanbul’s Asian side.

State broadcaster TRT reported that the airport had been closed for the meantime.

However, firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately and evacuations were ongoing. (dpa/NAN)