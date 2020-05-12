National coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said thousands of the children have relocated from their original residences due to the exigencies of the COVID-19 and it would be difficult to locate them.

“Are they going to bring up displaced Almajirai as the bonafide pupils, or will they as usual manufacture ghosts as pupils? These school children have all gone to their homes and millions of these kids may have been relocated to towns other than where they reside with their parents or guardians. Why is this government so incorrigible and resistant to the truth? Why can’t the government do first things first, but would rather press on with a muddled up plot to divert public funds under the guise of feeding school children. By the way, children who are not in schools are not school children, so the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences commission and the EFCC if they are patriotic enough should question the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs for pretending to feed school children when there is no school in session and assuming without conceding that there are children to be arranged and fed, those are not school children because school children are found in schools and not from all corners of the streets when the schools are understandably on vacation,” Onwubiko said.