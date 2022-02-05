From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has charged Nigerians to plant a tree to mitigate deforestation and curb the effects of climate change on the environment to save humanity.

The minister made the call during the tree planting campaign in Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State as part of activities to mark the diamond jubilee of the school.

Aregbesola, who highlighted the benefits of tree planting, said one of the visions of the present administration is the Green Recovery Nigeria Programme 2020.

He advised against cutting trees, urging the management and pupils of the school and the host community to consider the forest around the school an endowment and strive to maintain and maximise it for the benefit of humanity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking further, Aregbesola acknowledged the successful products of the school in different fields of human endeavour, attributing it to the sound educational foundation they enjoyed while in school.

‘Education is the only legacy that we can leave for our children. We all owe our foundational institution the responsibility of care, support and identification because of the roles they played in our success. Nothing can be too big or small to support our alma mater, no matter who we are or what we have become,’ he said.

In his remarks, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State enumerated his administration’s achievements in the education sector.

Attending the ceremony were the wife of the Minister of Interior, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr Adesola Olusade, the Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun and the Bishop of Akoko Anglican Diocese, Rt Rev JO Bada.