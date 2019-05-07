Josfyn Uba and Gloria Ikegbule

Balikis Abidemi Balogun is a senior conservation officer in the Environmental Education Unit of Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF). With over five years of working experience at NCF, she currently is the head of the environmental education unit of the foundation.

In an interview recently, in Lagos to mark this year’s International Mother Earth Day, Balogun says that it has become imperative for us to protect the Mother Earth so that the earth can also protect us. She reasoned that everyone likes to take shield under the tress from the scourging sun and that until we start planting trees, there will be no hiding place anymore.

The environmentalist gives an insight on how to make environmental education attractive, the importance of a nature reserve and best way to care for Mother Earth. The International Mother Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22.

What is your view of environmental education in Nigeria?

The focus on human health and quality of life issues have heightened the responsibility that people have, both individually and collectively, for the quality of the environment in which we live. The growing awareness of how human activity affects the environment has engendered the calls for a new kind of education – Environmental Education (EE).

For several years now Environment Education continues to evolve to meet the challenges of creating an environmentally literate citizenry. This evolution is premised on the belief that through EE, individuals and the community can gain better awareness of their environment as well as acquire the knowledge, values, attitudes, skills and experiences capable of spurring them to act individually and collectively towards resolving present and future environmental problems.

Some environmental experts say EE is low in this part of the world. Are you in agreement to this & why?

From the last couple of years, I can say that more Nigerians are becoming more aware of the environmental challenges. There has been an increase in concerted efforts individually and collectively to create awareness as well as proffer solutions to environmental problems. We now have individuals and organizations taking on sustainable lifestyles.

In your opinion, is government doing enough to promote environmental education in the country?

The government can do more to promote environmental education by incorporating environmental education into the curricula for primary and secondary schools, this way it will be embraced as a collective responsibility. EE‘s importance cannot be over emphasized. Some of its impacts are that it aims to provide critical tools for a 21st century workforce, helps address nature deficit disorder, promote social equity and a sustainable future.

What in your opinion are ways environmental education can be made attractive to an average Nigerian?

Environmental Education (EE) is a collective effort to create awareness about how natural environments function and, particularly, how human beings can manage their behavior and ecosystem so they can live sustainably. It is essential to appreciate the environment and what we intend to do with it, so as to have a sense of belonging to global environment, knowing how dependent we are on nature and making each and every one of us respect and be responsible for our impact on it.

We have to incorporate creative and exciting activities to drive environmental education especially among the younger generation. NCF Environmental Education has been able to achieve this through the introduction of the school conservation club which aims to instill and build environmentally conscious future leaders. They engage in different activities such as tree planting, waste management, up cycling, interschool competition as well as celebration of global environmental days. We believe when we catch them young they grow up to be responsible adults and change agents.

Every April 22, the world marks the International Mother Earth Day. What in your opinion is the significance of this celebration to a country like Nigeria?

It is significance to celebrate environmental days as it serves as an avenue to create more awareness of the effect of our individual activities on the environment. Following the theme for this years’ Earth Day – Protect our Species is calling on all individuals and bodies to protect wildlife species.

Nigeria as a country needs to intensify her effort to these species especially the endangered ones. The rate at which animal parts are been smuggled out of the country is so alarming. The government needs to enable and enforce policies that advocate for the protection of the environment and set monitoring process in motion.

What are the ways an average Nigerian can continue to care for Mother Earth?

Everyone wants to hide under the tree from a scorching sun, but no one wants to plant the tree. An average Nigerian can endeavor to dispose their waste off properly, plant trees to mark memorable days of their life, ditch single use plastics as this takes thousands of years to decompose, visit nature reserves in order to appreciate nature more. Get involved in activities and programmes that promote the protection and sustainability of the environment. Support individuals and organisations into environmental protection.

The Lagos population has made every space in the city to be converted to a residential area. Some Lagosians do not understand why it is necessary to maintain a nature reserve like Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) when there is need for residential buildings in the city. How would you react to this?

From its origin and establishment in 1990 by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) has grown into one of Africa’s prominent and most-diverse urban Nature Parks due to its high species richness. It is located in the coastal environs covering an approximate land area of 78 hectares, extending from kilometer 19 along the Lagos-Epe Expressway and ends up a very close distance to the Atlantic Ocean near OkunIbeju Village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area in the Eastern district of Lagos State. It is necessary to maintain a nature reserve in Lagos because the nature reserve serves as carbon zinc for all emitted gases thereby converting them to oxygen for human. Also, nature reserves serves as windbreakers and shelter belts reducing the impact of wind’s pressure against homes.

What is the economic benefit of Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) to Lagosians?

Widely acclaimed as an icon of nature conservation and pearl of ecotourism, Lekki Conservation Centre represents the flagship project of NCF for the preservation of the unique biodiversity, scenic, natural, scientific and recreational values of the coastal environs of the south-western Nigeria. It is therefore one of the best urban parks to satiate visitors’ curiosity of nature.

It is the only vibrant protected area in Lagos State and one of the very few vibrant tourist destinations of repute in Lagos and has thus been recognized as one of the notable Sites/Monuments of special interest and exceptional relevance by the Lagos State Government under the LISTED SITES for the preservation, protection and restoration of historical properties and cultural heritage in Lagos State and for connected purposes.

As a resource centre, LCC is a model for promotion of environmental education and public awareness/understanding of the natural world due to the rapidly increasing threats to the natural environment, the need to stem the alarming loss of the natural environment and the attendant potentially drastic consequences for the planet as well as the concerns for the future conduct, welfare, happiness and survival of mankind on earth.

Lekki Conservation Centre contributes to the gross domestic product (GDP) generated by the state government, through its tourism potentials.

How did you become an environmentalist?

I have always wanted to be a medical doctor or pharmacist. It took a while before I got admitted into the university, unfortunately, I was not admitted for any of my desired course of study only to be admitted to botany. I came to NCF during my compulsory industrial attachment, at first it was not quite easy been a shy person as I had to give pep talk to all school children on excursion to the Lekki Conservation Centre. I have been with NCF for over 5 years; it’s been an exciting journeyso far as I have been involved in so many impacting and exciting environmental education programmes for school children over the years.

What can you say to one who does not believe in climate change?

Climate change is real, we are witnessing the effect. It’s quite obvious, see the intensity of the sun for the past couple of weeks, the force with which the rain whenever it rains, we no longer experience harmatan All these are effects of climate change. Anyone who does not believe in climate change is only deceiving himself or herself.